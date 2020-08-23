CHEYENNE – Residents looking to take citizenship courses or to study English as a Second Language have an opportunity at Laramie County Community College, through the Adult Career and Education System.
There is no cost to attend these classes, thanks to grant funding received by the program. Classes, which run throughout the year, are available both online and in person.
These interactive sessions are available for beginning or advanced students. Using an engaging and interactive learning model, students will also have the chance to build relationships and become part of a diverse community.
ACES helps students develop the skills necessary for continued education or meaningful employment through combined training in academics, communication skills, and college and career transition.
For more information or to register for these classes, contact LCCC’s Adult Career and Education System at 307-637-2450 or tlear@lccc.wy.edu.