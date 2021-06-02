CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College has received additional funding from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III, money designated to support students enrolled for the summer semester at the college.
The LCCC COVID-19 Summer 2021 Emergency Grant is designed to provide economic relief to students who have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grant funds may be used for any component of the student’s cost of attendance, or to assist students who are experiencing financial hardships including, but not limited to: tuition and fees; food; housing (rent/utilities); books and supplies; technology-related needs; health care, including mental health; and child care.
LCCC COVID-19 Summer 2021 Emergency Grant criteria include:
Students must be currently enrolled in a LCCC degree or certificate program for the Summer 2021 semester.
Students may be enrolled in online, hybrid or in-person classes (any combination).
The student has been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and has a financial need for an allowable expense.
United States citizens, non-citizens and international students are eligible.
Students with exceptional financial need, such as students who receive Pell Grants, will receive priority consideration. Students do not need to be Pell Grant-eligible to apply.
Additional information and the grant application can be found online at lccc.wy.edu/financialaid.