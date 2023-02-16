CHEYENNE – High school juniors and seniors are invited to Laramie County Community College for Pathways Day, a chance to explore the college’s eight pathways to a better future.

The free day of hands-on exploration of careers and programs is set for 8 a.m. Feb. 23, with registration ending Feb. 21. Space is limited, so students are encouraged to register early. Students can register at lccc.wy.edu/PathwaysDay. Registrants choose one of eight pathways that will guide their experience through the day. The experience includes a free lunch, awards and prizes, including an opportunity to receive an LCCC scholarship.

