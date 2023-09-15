Joe Schaffer mug 2023

Joe Schaffer

CHEYENNE – Joseph “Joe” Schaffer, president of Laramie County Community College, has been appointed to the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education by Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon.

Schaffer joins Wyoming Commissioners Fred Baldwin, Wyoming state senator, and Kevin Carman, provost and senior vice president at the University of Wyoming.

