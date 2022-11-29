LCCC President Joe Schaffer announces that the Recreation and Athletics Complex will be renamed the Blue Federal Credit Union RAC at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
From left to right mascot Talon, Athletic Director Mark Puev, Blue Federal Credit Union (FCU) Board Chairman Deanna Vogel, LCCC Board of Trustees Chair Wendy Soto, President and CEO of Blue FCU Stephanie Teubner and LCCC Prudent Dr. Joe Schaffer pose for a photo during a renaming announcement at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
LCCC President Joe Schaffer speaks during a renaming announcement at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
President and CEO of Blue FCU Stephanie Teubner speaks during a renaming announcement at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College’s newest Recreation Athletic Complex renovations would not be possible without the support of Blue Federal Credit Union.
The credit union donated an undisclosed amount of money to help move the facility’s expansion forward, and received the naming rights for its contribution. Although the naming announcement was made Nov. 17 following the approval vote by the LCCC Board of Trustees, officials and stakeholders came together Tuesday to celebrate.
“Blue’s generous gift is absolutely essential in helping us bring this project over the finish line, and, more importantly, it’s essential in helping us match the state funds that were made available for this project,” said LCCC President Joe Schaffer. “We simply would not cross that finish line and be under construction had it not been for Blue stepping up and saying, ‘We want to be a deeper community partner.’”
Schaffer also recognized the board of directors, leadership teams, staff and members involved to bring the project to fruition. He said he was excited for the opportunities it would provide to students in the years to come.
While $10 million was provided by the Wyoming Legislature for the original $14.5 million project estimate, costs quickly rose out of the college’s reach. Pandemic supply chain issues and inflation brought the renovations to nearly $30 million, and Schaffer told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle it will likely land close to $28 million when it’s complete.
The recreation center was built in 1971, and is one of the oldest buildings on campus. It will have major upgrades, such an expanded physical fitness space and a competition court that will meet requirements to host tournaments.
Electrical and HVAC system upgrades will also be made, because they are currently outdated and at maximum capacity.
Schaffer said Blue’s investment helped secure the total $24 million needed to break ground on the project recently, and he hopes an additional $4 million will come from the Legislature for the exterior renovations. Lawmakers didn’t approve funding to address inflationary pressures for the community college during the interim, but Gov. Mark Gordon has recommended appropriations for capital construction projects in his 2023-24 supplementary budget.
“The fact that we’re here, and the project is actually under construction, and we pretty much have all the funding we need for it – it feels good to get to that point,” Schaffer said. “But, honestly, this partnership with Blue is really exciting. It’s kind of a new territory for the college to be so deeply aligned with a private sector entity.”
He said in the future the college will likely have to be more aggressive about creating partnerships with business and industry members that are mutually beneficial. This type of relationship has been established at universities, but smaller colleges and community colleges need to build them, as well, to share resources.
Community college officials were not the only ecstatic partners involved at Tuesday morning’s announcement. Stephanie Teubner, the president and CEO of Blue Federal Credit Union, said she was thrilled by the opportunity to work with LCCC, and that they aligned in their missions to transform students’ lives and discover pathways.
“Both LCCC and Blue have been bold in making aspirational statements to take our organizations to 2030 and beyond,” she said. “We share in our destiny to truly impact those we serve, and we believe that we do it better together. Our support of the RAC is truly much greater than just the name on the building.”
Teubner wants the credit union to engage with the students, faculty and staff in other ways, such as providing financial resources and bringing their expertise to the campus. Her organization also sees a future within the athletics department, from joining in on community celebrations to providing front row seats and passes for members to athletic events.
Blue vice president of public relations Michele Bolkovatz said it is a recreation center that will bring the community together, and they’re looking forward to helping students become the best they can be.
“Education is the foundation of our communities, regardless of what education that is. Community colleges play a really important role, because we are limited in Wyoming,” Teubner told the WTE. “They’re kind of the heartbeat of our communities, because they’re available to everybody.”
Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.