CHEYENNE – Students in Laramie County Community College’s Radiography Program donated $2,500 last month to support Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s Curie Fund.
Over the past 12 years, the Radiography Club at LCCC has raised and donated more than $35,000 to the fund.
“The engagement and fundraising support provided by the young women and men of the LCCC Radiography Club is really exciting for several reasons,” said Scott Fox, executive director of the CRMC Foundation. "Not only will patients benefit, but the students’ willingness to give some of their time to help people in need in their community is really admirable. This program also helps those future health care professionals understand that giving back to their community can be very rewarding."
The Curie Fund was established in the 1980s by Cheyenne Regional’s Radiation Oncology Department to help patients undergoing cancer treatment pay for personal or family necessities, including utilities, transportation expenses and school supplies. Funds are given to patients with financial struggles and are not used to pay medical bills.
“It’s important to continue the tradition of supporting the Curie Fund because it allows us to care for patients in an unconventional way. When we presented the check at the CRMC Cancer Center, it was one of the most humbling and rewarding experiences I have had during my time with the Radiography Club,” LCCC student Kaitlyn Jacobs said.
LCCC’s students hold fundraisers such as bake sales and T-shirt sales to help raise the funds they donate.
To learn more about LCCC’s radiography program, contact Ashleigh Ralls, program director, at aralls@lccc.wy.edu or 307-778-1292.