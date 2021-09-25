...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR SUNDAY FOR FWZ 301 THROUGH 308...
310 AND SOUTHERN 313...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING
THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 310 AND 313...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 313.Fire weather zone 310.
* WIND...West to southwest 15 to 20 MPH with gusts to 25 to 30
MPH possible.
* HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...4 to 5.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
LCCC ranch horse team brings home individual awards at first fall contest
CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College ranch horse team members finished in the top 10 at their first fall contest on Sept. 18 at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Brighton, Colorado.
Team members competed against riders of all ages and levels, and left with many individual awards, said Morgan Moreno, LCCC ranch horse team coach.
Wacey Flack of Maywood, Nebraska, was second in reining, fifth in ranch pleasure, sixth in ranch trail and seventh in working cow horse in the non-pro division.
Caitlyn Hesseltine of Halsey, Nebraska, took second place in working cow horse, third in reining, third in ranch trail and sixth in ranch pleasure in the limited non-pro division.
Bo Tilton of Lander took first in working cow horse and third in ranch pleasure in the novice division.
Chase Vinton of Whitman, Nebraska, was second in working cow horse for the novice division.
Miranda Crisp of Windsor, Colorado, was fourth in reining and eighth in ranch trail in the novice division.
The next competition will be Oct. 7-10 at the CoWN Winterfest event in Loveland, Colorado. Members will compete as a team against multiple colleges in all four ranch horse events – working cow horse, reining, ranch pleasure and ranch trail.
The LCCC ranch horse team consists of 12 students who compete on their own horses. Members are able to compete in levels of novice, limited non-pro and non-pro based on previous show experience.
“This was a great first outing for a new team,” Moreno said. “We had some personal victories and we know what we need to take home and work on. We are thankful to the parents and sponsors who showed up to support us at this event.”
To learn more or join the LCCC ranch horse team, contact Moreno at 307-778-1253 or mmoreno@lccc.wy.edu.