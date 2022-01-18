CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College announced Tuesday it has received a $101,000 award from the Microsoft Community Empowerment Fund to support the recruitment and retention of veteran and military-associated students.
The award will be used to help create awareness of the educational and career pathways at LCCC for students who have served, or are currently serving, in a branch of the U.S. armed forces.
“LCCC is committed to helping military-associated students gain access to educational and career pathways,” said Sarah Hannes, director of admissions & academic advising for LCCC, in a news release. “These pathways can equip and empower students to enhance their skillset, and expand their educational opportunities both during and post military service.”
The Microsoft Community Empowerment Fund is managed by Microsoft’s Datacenter Community Development team, and is designed to support community-led projects, increasing collaboration among contributors and award recipients while developing opportunities that help promote common community priorities.
LCCC has a long-standing relationship with military local partners, providing educational opportunities for both active and retired members of the military, along with their family members. “Thanks to the support of Microsoft, LCCC will be able to broaden and increase our reach with our military-associated student population in southeast Wyoming and the surrounding region,” James Miller, dean of students at LCCC, said in the release.
“Microsoft is excited to support veteran recruitment and retention, while helping create economic opportunities for these everyday heroes,” said Dennis Ellis, TechSpark Manager for Wyoming. “The Microsoft Community Empowerment Fund awards are an important way for the company and our employees to contribute to create stronger and more resilient communities.”