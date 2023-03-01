LCCC CDL training

LCCC CDL instructor Mike Geissler stands with one of the LCCC CDL training trucks on the Cheyenne campus of Laramie County Community College. 

 LCCC Marketing & Communications

CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College, in partnership with the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, will cover all the costs of the Commercial Driver License Certification program for more than 100 students.

LCCC was approved for a $556,920 grant to train CDL drivers through the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services’ Pre-Hire Economic Development Grant program. The grant is available to individuals who wish to obtain their CDL and gain employment as a truck driver in Wyoming.

