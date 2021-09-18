...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE FAR
NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FROM 8 AM MDT TODAY UNTIL 8 PM MDT
THIS EVENING...
...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301,
303, 304, 306, 308, 310, AND 311...
* WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY...8 to 12 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
LCCC recognizes national Steel Day with welding competition
CHEYENNE – In conjunction with national Steel Day, Laramie County Community College is partnering with Puma Steel and the American Institute of Steel Construction to host the third annual Steel Day welding competition Sept. 22-24.
High school students from four states will compete in a preliminary competition on the LCCC campus, Sept. 22-23. Fifteen welders will qualify for the Steel Day welding competition finals on Friday, Sept. 24.
The qualifying rounds of the competition will be held in LCCC’s state-of-the-art welding lab, allowing each student access to individual welding bays and industry-standard equipment and materials. Students will be asked to demonstrate specific welding skills in the qualifying rounds, followed by a written exam and advanced welds in the finals at Puma Steel.
All finalists will be eligible for the AISC Rex I. Lewis Scholarship ($4,000), part of $20,000 in scholarships to attend LCCC’s welding program, and prizes included donated welders, helmets and other items.
Gov. Mark Gordon will present the winning students with their awards. He will join LCCC President Joe Schaffer and Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow as they provide remarks at 11 a.m. Sept. 24 at Puma Steel. Students and the public are invited to tour the Puma Steel facility, in addition to participate in the welding competition activities.
In the three years that LCCC, Puma Steel and the AISC have been hosting this program, nearly 200 students have participated, and more than $50,000 in scholarship support has been awarded to participating students.
For more information on the Steel Day welding competition, or the welding program at LCCC, contact welding instructor Sam Graham at 307-432-1647 or samgraham@lccc.wy.edu.