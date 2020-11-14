CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.
During the meeting, the trustees will vote on the budget recommendations presented earlier this month.
Out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19, the meeting will be held virtually.
Members of the public who wish to access the meeting are requested to do so via the link provided at lccc.wy.edu/BoardMeeting. Anyone who would like to provide public comment during the meeting must request credentials by emailing president@lccc.wy.edu before 5 p.m. Wednesday.
For more information, call 307-778-1102.