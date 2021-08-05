CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College’s Health Information Technology and Management program has become accredited for the first time in the program’s history at the college.

The HITM program at LCCC began in 2013, and currently offers students the opportunity to earn a credit diploma, certificate or associate’s degree. The program’s degree options are “stackable,” allowing students to build on their educational experiences. An HITM degree can be completed in one semester, three semesters or four semesters.

With the recent accreditation approval, the program is the only CAHIIM-accredited program in Wyoming and ensures graduates eligibility to sit for the national Registered Health Information Technician exam offered through the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA). Students are career-ready with all three degree options, but those receiving an associate’s degree are able to continue to pursue a bachelor-level degree at an accredited college or university.

LCCC’s HITM program is also offered entirely online, available 24/7, for full-time and part-time students, providing flexibility in scheduling for all students.

LCCC’s HITM program is currently enrolling for the fall. For more information on the program, contact program director Ann Howard at AHoward1@lccc.wy.edu or 307-432-1686.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus