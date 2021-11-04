...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...In Wyoming, Goshen County, Central Laramie County and
East Laramie County. In Nebraska, Scotts Bluff County, Banner
County, Morrill County, Kimball County, Cheyenne County and
Southern Sioux County.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong head winds and cross
winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile
vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be
a high risk for vehicle blow overs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
LCCC’s Radiography Program to host open house Nov. 13
CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College’s Radiography Program will host an open house on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Science Center, Room 119.
Students and faculty members will be available to showcase the recently remodeled radiography lab and career opportunities in radiography. Guests will experience live X-ray demonstrations, learn about the various types of radiography equipment, and interact with professionals currently working in the radiography field. Individuals interested in learning about the Radiography Program and the role of a radiographer are encouraged to attend. Guests will have an opportunity to meet current students, faculty members and the HSW Pathway Coordinator. All guests are encouraged to wear face coverings.
LCCC’s radiography program has been an active and successful one since the college opened in 1969. The program currently has a five-year history of a 100% job placement rate and a 100% national certification pass rate, with 98.6% of students passing on their first time. The program has a state-of-the-art energized lab that includes three conventional radiography units, wireless direct radiography image receptors, two mobile fluoroscopic units and one portable radiography unit, which allows students a hands-on learning experience.
Radiographers use technology to perform imaging exams, including X-rays, CT scans and MRI procedures. In the LCCC program, students learn skills for safely using radiation (X-rays) in the diagnosis of disease under the direction of a physician.
For more information about the radiography program or the open house, contact Ashleigh Ralls, program director, at 307-778-1292 or aralls@lccc.wy.edu.