CHEYENNE – Though it’s only October, Laramie County Community College has scholarship opportunities for students taking classes in the spring semester of 2021.
Thousands of dollars in scholarships are available for students in the following areas:
- Agriculture & Equine
- Business
- Computer Information Systems
- Diesel Technology
- Livestock Judging & Show Team
Students need to apply for admission to LCCC and complete the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) prior to being considered for the scholarships. The number of scholarships available is limited, so the college recommends that students apply early.
For more information about the scholarships, contact Jill Koslosky, dean of the School of Business, Agriculture & Technical Studies at LCCC at 307-778-1154 or jkoslosk@lccc.wy.edu.