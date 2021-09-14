CHEYENNE – In celebration of National Surgical Technologist’s Week, Laramie County Community College’s surgical technology program will host an open house from 5-8 p.m. Sept. 23 in the Prentice/Surbrugg Health Sciences Building, Room 202.

Students and faculty members will be available to showcase the surgical technology program’s new laparoscopic surgery simulator and the surgical technology lab. Individuals interested in learning about the surgical technology program or meeting with students and faculty members are invited to attend the event.

LCCC’s surgical technology program is offered in a hybrid format, allowing students to complete the majority of their coursework online. Students participate in hands-on learning via a surgical simulator and in a clinical environment at local hospitals. Course participants are workforce ready in 11 months, following the completion of program prerequisites.

Surgical technologists work with surgeons, anesthesiologists, registered nurses and other surgical technologists to prepare, handle, sterilize and care for surgical instruments, supplies, equipment and medications.

