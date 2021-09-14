...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEASTERN WYOMING
WEDNESDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 310...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Wednesday.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 310.
* WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent
* HAINES...5 to 6
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
LCCC’s surgical technology program to host open house
CHEYENNE – In celebration of National Surgical Technologist’s Week, Laramie County Community College’s surgical technology program will host an open house from 5-8 p.m. Sept. 23 in the Prentice/Surbrugg Health Sciences Building, Room 202.
Students and faculty members will be available to showcase the surgical technology program’s new laparoscopic surgery simulator and the surgical technology lab. Individuals interested in learning about the surgical technology program or meeting with students and faculty members are invited to attend the event.
LCCC’s surgical technology program is offered in a hybrid format, allowing students to complete the majority of their coursework online. Students participate in hands-on learning via a surgical simulator and in a clinical environment at local hospitals. Course participants are workforce ready in 11 months, following the completion of program prerequisites.
Surgical technologists work with surgeons, anesthesiologists, registered nurses and other surgical technologists to prepare, handle, sterilize and care for surgical instruments, supplies, equipment and medications.