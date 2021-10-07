CHEYENNE – Students, faculty and staff from Laramie County Community College’s Health Sciences and Wellness Pathway distributed 500 goodie bags and signed banners to health-care professionals at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
The goodie bags were a combined effort of the HSW Pathway and LCCC Dining Services.
“It was our goal to say thank you to all the employees at the hospital, from the doctors and nurses to the administration, staff and custodial teams. We wanted to express our gratitude for the efforts and sacrifices that are made each day by these individuals,” said Sheridan Hanson, Pathway coordinator, in a news release.
Over the past 50 years, LCCC has partnered with CRMC (and its affiliate organizations) to provide educational opportunities and hands-on learning for students. Students have been working alongside CRMC employees throughout the pandemic, utilizing CRMC as a clinical facility, training students in the areas of nursing, surgical technology, radiography and sonography.
“This opportunity to give back allowed our students to show their appreciation for their educational experiences and to acknowledge CRMC staff’s willingness to continue to teach future health care workers during these unprecedented times,” said Hanson.
LCCC offers 12 programs as part of the Health Sciences & Wellness Pathway, providing a variety of educational and career opportunities. For more information on the HSW Pathway, contact Hanson at 307-778-4322 or SHanson@lccc.wy.edu.