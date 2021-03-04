CHEYENNE – With Cheyenne’s latest developments in entrepreneurship and innovation, Laramie County Community College is striving to open a fabrication lab to give both students and resident makers another path forward in bringing their solutions or prototypes to the market.
The lab would support more than two dozen fabrication skill-heavy occupations – machinists, welders, engineers, architects – in building a startup or expanding their current business. With a project price tag of about $667,000, the Laramie County Board of Commissioners agreed to submit a $500,000 grant request at its Tuesday meeting to the Wyoming Business Council’s Business Ready program for the LCCC project.
“This is one component of a broader project that’s really focused on bringing entrepreneurship and manufacturing training and education into Laramie County.” LCCC President Joe Schaffer said, adding that the initiative will “help build that manufacturing workforce pipeline” that’s vital for Laramie County’s economic diversification.
Looking at Cheyenne LEADS’s recent prospects, more than half the companies were in the manufacturing sphere, and about half of the unsuccessful relocation outcomes stemmed from a lack of workforce skills.
The flip side to that problem, as Schaffer pointed out, is that many bright, young minds in Wyoming leave the state to pursue career opportunities elsewhere.
With the fabrication lab, Schaffer and LCCC hope to address those issues by encouraging manufacturing as a degree track and hooking students up with local apprenticeships, and offering small, local business and individual innovators support in expanding or starting a business.
Laramie County Commission Chairman Gunnar Malm said, “I believe firmly that Laramie County’s destiny is in all of our hands; I don’t think that we can rely upon state or federal programs to shape our future. I think that programs like this are really taking the bull by the horns and allowing us to dictate what that future looks like.”
The goal of the lab is to foster the development of “market testable prototypes,” which will, in turn, lead to more resources for business growth and more startup capital for local entrepreneurs. Additionally, the new facility would allow LCCC to provide education on a broad range of small-scale manufacturing skills that support the state’s desired growth in those industries.
The equipment like laser cutters, upholstery sewing machines and heat presses would be paired with help from LCCC on the conceptual side, as well.
“People can work with our faculty, with other experts to develop their concepts, practice their pitches, work on the digital aspects of what their design may be or may not be. But it’s really intended to help them develop their concepts that we would either take to the next level or to the fabrication lab to develop their prototypes,” Schaffer said.
The grant application also cites the growing interest in innovation and entrepreneurship in Wyoming as another reason the fabrication lab is necessary. At LCCC, the level of participation in entrepreneurship programming has increased more than 200% in the last three years, and they have some fabrication equipment that’s being used by entrepreneurship professor Minden Fox in a 1,000-square-foot space.
The new lab would give her more room to teach classes and the potential for students to learn how to use different equipment in the lab. LCCC could also host classes for the community; Fox pointed to a welding class that was held at LCCC in partnership with Cheyenne Makers and Creators, which was open to the community and completely sold out.
“We know there’s people that want to learn how to do these things,” Fox said. “Even if they’re not looking to start a company, just learning how to do some of these things might inspire them to create something that could become a company or gives them the skills they need to work for some of these companies that want to come to this area.”
Most recently, Wyoming’s entrepreneurs showed off what can be accomplished with structural support through gBETA’s first startup pre-accelerator program in the state, which kicked off last year. A new venture capital firm will also be setting up shop in Cheyenne, ready to provide funding to Wyoming startups that are often overlooked for businesses in coastal, tech-focused cities.
The hope for this fabrication lab is to encourage folks with ideas in the manufacturing sphere to create a project prototype and learn how to carry their project from the planning stages all the way to the market, therefore diversifying and adding to the local economy. Along with gBETA and venture firm EQ Capital, the lab could become another tool in local entrepreneurs and business owners’ pockets.
“Part of our looking to the future now is really starting to see how we can jumpstart some of the initiatives that were really important for the community prior to the pandemic, and are going to be essential to the community and the state post-pandemic,” Schaffer said, noting that their four focus areas are: information technology, health care, entrepreneurship and business, and manufacturing.
Minden added, “We think this just kind of opens the door to what we think the community needs as we continue to push in this direction.”
The Wyoming Business Council will vote on the grant application at its May meeting.