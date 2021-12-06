CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College student Kelby Kaufman was named the Reserve Champion Senior Showman at the Great Northern Livestock Exposition at the Event Center at Archer.
Kaufman is a member of LCCC’s Livestock Show Team, and is pursuing an associate of science in animal science at LCCC and in the Agriculture & Equine Pathway at the college.
As a member of the Livestock Show Team, Kaufman has had the opportunity to learn about proper handling and care of all species, including market goats, sheep, hogs and cattle.
Students on the team are in charge of the overall care of the livestock, and dedicate time in the mornings and evenings to work with the livestock, which helped Kaufman reach his goal of Reserve Champion Senior Showman.
“Growing up, I showed every species, but cattle were the main focus,” Kaufman said in a news release. “I specifically wanted to come to LCCC for the show team because the other junior colleges I looked at didn’t have one. It provides us with the opportunity to network and continue showing livestock.”
Members of the Livestock Show Team at LCCC do not have to be enrolled in the Agriculture & Equine Pathway; this is an opportunity for students from all educational interests to showcase their enjoyment and appreciation for agriculture and livestock. Scholarships are available for team participants along with opportunities to travel to competitions as part of LCCC’s Livestock Show Team.
For more information about LCCC’s Livestock Show Team contact Dale Brown, show team coach, at dbrown@lccc.wy.edu or Clayton Roland, instructor and judging coach, at croland@lccc.wy.edu or 307-778-1192.