LCCC cybersecurity team

Gary "Tison" Magee, Josh Stephenson, Jordan Watson and Nathaniel Johnson, from left, were members of LCCC’s team in the Cyberbit ICL Collegiate Cup Tournament Spring Edition, where the team placed seventh among 86 teams.

CHEYENNE – Students in Laramie County Community College’s Information Technology Pathway demonstrated their cybersecurity prowess recently by placing in the top ranks in a highly competitive international tournament.

Four students — Josh Stephenson, Nathaniel Johnson, Jordan Watson and Gary "Tison" Magee — participated in the Cyberbit ICL Collegiate Cup Tournament Spring Edition, finishing seventh in the final round out of 86 teams and 20 finalists.

