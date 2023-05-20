Patchy dense fog formed early this morning and will impact travel
along Interstate 80 from the Summit to Cheyenne and Interstate 25
from the Colorado border to south of Whitaker. Visibilities will
be reduced to a quarter mile at times. The fog will dissipate after
8 AM. Motorists should be alert for rapidly reduced visibility over
short distances and reduce speeds.
Gary "Tison" Magee, Josh Stephenson, Jordan Watson and Nathaniel Johnson, from left, were members of LCCC’s team in the Cyberbit ICL Collegiate Cup Tournament Spring Edition, where the team placed seventh among 86 teams.
CHEYENNE – Students in Laramie County Community College’s Information Technology Pathway demonstrated their cybersecurity prowess recently by placing in the top ranks in a highly competitive international tournament.
Four students — Josh Stephenson, Nathaniel Johnson, Jordan Watson and Gary "Tison" Magee — participated in the Cyberbit ICL Collegiate Cup Tournament Spring Edition, finishing seventh in the final round out of 86 teams and 20 finalists.
LCCC was one of only a few two-year colleges competing, putting its students up against teams from top universities around the world.
“For the students to perform so well among that competition was a huge lift in their confidence, as well as in their understanding that the education they receive at LCCC is competitive with the education they could have paid more for at a university,” LCCC IT instructor Richard Walsh said in a news release.
The ICL Collegiate Cup allows students enrolled in undergraduate cybersecurity programs to compete in live-fire challenges that mirror the scenarios they will face on the job.