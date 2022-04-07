The Laramie County Community College Foundation will host the vocal ensemble Chanticleer on May 1, 2022, at 7 p.m. in the Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium on the LCCC campus. RJ Muna This photo of the group was taken via screenshot from the their website on April 6, 2022.
CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College Foundation will host the Grammy Award-winning vocal ensemble Chanticleer on May 1 at 7 p.m. in the Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium on the LCCC campus.
The performance, sponsored by the LCCC Foundation’s ANB Bank Performing Arts Series, will be the group’s second performance in Cheyenne and part of their 2022 Tour.
“We are excited the Foundation’s Cultural Series is able to host Chanticleer and provide our campus community and the Cheyenne community the opportunity to enjoy such an outstanding cultural experience,” said Lisa Trimble, associate vice president of institutional advancement at LCCC.
Founded in San Francisco in 1978 by singer and musicologist Louis Botto, Chanticleer quickly took its place as one of the most prolific recording and touring ensembles, selling over a million recordings and performing thousands of live concerts worldwide. Chanticleer has received critical acclaim for its wide-ranging repertoire.
The concert is open to the public and tickets can be purchased for $30 at lccc.wy.edu/culturalseries or by calling the LCCC Foundation at 307-778-1110. Advanced ticket purchases and masks are encouraged.