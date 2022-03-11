...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM
MST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph likely.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday. Winds will
especially increase overnight and into the early to mid-day
hours Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers, with a high risk for blow overs.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds paired with a fresh snowpack
could lead to blowing snow and reductions to visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
LCCC to host Spring Roundup Horse Show next weekend
CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College Ranch Horse Team will host its 2022 Spring Roundup Ranch Horse Competition with Slidin' Daze Enterprises March 18-20 in the LCCC Arena.
“The competitions encourage horsemanship and skills required on a working ranch, and are an opportunity for our students to showcase the techniques they have been working on all year,” said Morgan Moreno, LCCC’s Ranch Horse Team coach. During the three-day competition, riders will compete in reining, ranch riding, ranch trail and working cow horse classes.
This regional competition will feature competitors from multiple states and includes both a collegiate and open division for competitors. Collegiate competition will begin Friday, March 18, at noon, and Saturday, March 19, at 8 a.m., with participating schools competing for a collegiate team title. The open, amateur and youth riders divisions are for community members and will be held on Saturday and Sunday, also in the LCCC Arena.
Spectators are encouraged, and admission to the event is free. Community members interested in competing should visit slidindaze.com for more information.
To learn more about participation in the ranch horse team or LCCC’s equine programs, email mmoreno@lccc.wy.edu.