CHEYENNE – A new short-term course that will allow students in the Health Sciences and Wellness Pathway at Laramie County Community College to be Certified Documentation Improvement Practitioners will be offered for the first time in the spring 2023 semester.

The Certified Documentation Improvement Practitioner (CDIP) credential demonstrates knowledge of clinical care, expertise in medical coding skills and health record documentation. CDIP professionals expertly bridge the gap between provider documentation and medical coding guidelines and regulations.


