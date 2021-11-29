CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College will host its fourth annual Holiday Collage concert, a diverse musical greeting card, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, in the Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium on the LCCC campus.
The performance will include a variety of LCCC’s music programs, including the jazz ensemble, wind ensemble, chamber orchestra, choral groups and more.
“I like to vary the holiday music that the students perform from year to year,” said Frank Cook, LCCC music faculty. “We always want to ensure our concerts bring music to the community that they don’t always hear.”
LCCC’s instrumental programs will perform holiday musical selections including “Hanukkah Joy,” arranged by Rick Hirsch; “The Huron Carol” and the “Wassail Song;” “A Hanukkah Festival,” a musical medley featuring solo work by community member Wendy Crowe; music from “Miracle on 34th Street” and Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s “Wizards in Winter.”
The college’s choral groups will perform a mixture of holiday and secular music, including “Breath of Heaven,” “O Magnum Mysterium,” “Emmanuel” and “Christmastime.” The concert will feature solos from students Raeth Tolman (Worland), Karen Cotton (Cheyenne), Ellia Millsap (Cheyenne), Lindsay Beckwith (Cheyenne) and Kendra Tunnicliff (Cheyenne).
LCCC music instructors Bethany Smith-Jacobs, Kropp and Cook, will direct the various musical groups throughout the performance.
There is no charge for the performance, which is open to the public.
For more information on this year’s holiday concert and LCCC’s music programs, contact Cook at fcook@lccc.wy.edu or 307-778-1306.