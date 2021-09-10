CHEYENNE — Sept. 12-18 is National Truck Driving Appreciation Week, and Laramie County Community College’s Commercial Drivers License program has a series of events planned to spotlight truck driving and the efforts of the men and women in the industry, particularly during the pandemic.
Mike Geissler, CDL coordinator, said in a news release, “Our goal is to show appreciation to the 3.5 million truck drivers who deliver our everyday goods while keeping the supply chain moving, as well as the local industry that has supported us through the launch of our program.”
Events include opportunities to view LCCC’s truck driving simulator and learn about training opportunities available at the college; a question-and-answer session with WYDOT officials about upcoming Entry Level Driver Training requirements; two networking events with industry partners; and free Truckers Against Trafficking training. Workshops and trainings are available to the public, register at lccc.wy.edu/cdl.
The official kickoff for Truck Driver Appreciation Week will begin Tuesday with proclamations from both the city of Cheyenne and Laramie County Commission. Static display of CDL vehicles, including LCCC’s tractor and trailer, will be available in the Flex Tech parking lot on Tuesday from 1-4 p.m.