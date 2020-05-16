CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College’s Return to Business team is working to provide guidance related to the operations of the college, and the phased return of a physical presence on the campuses in Cheyenne and Laramie.
“Due to these plans still being developed and our promise to do our best to keep everyone safe, LCCC will continue to work in a virtual format with suspended physical operations through May 31,” said LCCC President Dr. Joe Schaffer, extending the current remote working plan for another two weeks. The college will continue to assess this situation, including any exception requests, in line with the current health orders provided by the Wyoming Department of Health and the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department.
This closure extension includes the LCCC facilities for community and campus events/activities, such as the Children’s Discovery Center, Recreation and Athletics Complex, dining facilities, Boys & Girls Club, Wyoming Highway Patrol, Outreach & Workforce Development and UW Extension.
The college also has canceled all summer youth programs, including SEEK, Fit Kids Camp, athletic camps and more.
As college officials consider the reopening of campus, the first phase of the plan will address those operations going forward from June 1. All updates to this and other information related to the college’s response to the pandemic can be found at lccc.wy.edu/COVID.
LCCC will hold a number of virtual and online classes this summer semester. Anyone interested in enrolling should visit lccc.wy.edu/admissions for more details.
In celebratory news, LCCC will honor the graduation of its students from the Class of 2020 with a virtual ceremony that will be available online at noon May 20. That event can be found at lccc.wy.edu/commencement.