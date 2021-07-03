CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College completed its fourth year of hosting the Weld Works training program this past week, providing local and regional high school welding instructors the opportunity to learn and enhance their welding skills.
The program hosted 21 teachers, providing a two-day workshop on the LCCC campus in the college’s welding lab. Many of the participants in the program had no formal welding training. The workshop provided one-on-one instruction with LCCC’s welding faculty to grow their skills or learn the art of welding. At the end of the workshop, the participants were split into groups based on skill level and participated in a welding contest, with the winners receiving new welding helmets.
The annual workshop has doubled in size since it began, and this year participants attended from Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska and South Dakota. The program included meals and housing for participants in the LCCC residence halls.
For more information about the LCCC welding program, contact Jill Koslosky, dean of the School of Business, Agriculture & Technical Studies at jkoslosk@lccc.wy.edu or 307-778-1154. Applications are being accepted for the fall semester.