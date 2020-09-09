CHEYENNE – Laramie County Fire District 1 will conduct a small 9/11 memorial ceremony Friday in the Safeway parking lot, 700 South Greeley Highway, to mark the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.
Volunteers will raise a fire truck ladder and display the American flag starting at the time the first World Trade Center tower was struck by an airliner flown by terrorists (8:46 a.m. ET, 6:46 a.m. MT) on Sept. 11, 2001, and lower it at the time the second WTC tower fell (10:28 a.m. ET, 8:28 a.m. MT).
This year is extra special as LCFD1 now has Rescue 1-1 back from restoration. This truck was previously in service as FDNY Rescue 2, serving the Bronx area of New York. This Salisbury rescue is the truck that replaced the Rescue 2 that was destroyed on 9/11. The entire crew of Rescue 2 did not return home that day.
Laramie County Fire District 1 will never forget the ultimate sacrifice that 343 firefighters, 60 law enforcement officers and eight emergency medical personnel made that fateful day just doing what they do.