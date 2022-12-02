CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1’s Nutrition Services Department would like to remind families in the district about the importance of filling out free and reduced-price meal applications.

Last year, school meals were free, as the meals were fully subsidized under federal COVID-19 relief funds. However, with the absence of these funds this year, districts nationwide went back to their previous meal charge policies. 


