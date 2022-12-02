CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1’s Nutrition Services Department would like to remind families in the district about the importance of filling out free and reduced-price meal applications.
Last year, school meals were free, as the meals were fully subsidized under federal COVID-19 relief funds. However, with the absence of these funds this year, districts nationwide went back to their previous meal charge policies.
Applications must be filled out in order to receive future funding for the right number of students.
Nutrition Services Program Administrator Ashley Roth said the district recognizes there may be a variety of economic struggles, and principals work diligently with families to ensure a plan is established, along with a safety net. Families who find themselves in a negative meal balance are encouraged to work with their principals to develop that solution.
School meal debt varies due to the volume of meals being served and the payments being accepted. Once it is paid off, more debt is often incurred. At the end of November, 78% of meal debt consisted of students who did not have a free or reduced meal application on file.
“We appreciate local groups like Moms for Liberty and the first lady’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative that have stepped up to help us relieve some of this debt,” Roth said in a news release. “This year, we are providing community members with a way to donate to this cause directly through our ‘Feed it Forward’ program.”
Feed it Forward is managed by LCSD1 Nutrition Services and operates on donations. Principals throughout the district have access to the account to assist students who do not have sufficient funds in their accounts due to circumstances beyond their control and for those who do not qualify for meal benefits.
Community members who wish to donate directly to the Feed it Forward program may do so via cash or check to the LCSD1 Nutrition Services Department, 3320 Maxwell Ave. Families with students in the district may donate directly through their child’s school meal account. For more information, contact Nutrition Services at 307-771-2489.