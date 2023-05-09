CHEYENNE – The Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees received recommendations for several positions in the district and approved the hiring of four individuals on May 1, according to a news release.

Don Brinkman

Don Brinkman
Chelsea Cox

Chelsea Cox
Josh Goehring

Josh Goehring 
Matt Schlagel

Matt Schlagel 
  • Don Brinkman will be the next principal of Meadowlark Elementary. Brinkman has served as the principal of Saddle Ridge Elementary for six years. He served as the assistant principal of Afflerbach Elementary and as a summer school principal for four years. Prior to his principal roles, Brinkman worked as a technology integration specialist for the district for eight years and taught physical education.

  • Chelsea Cox will be the next associate principal of Johnson Junior High. Cox has served as the student support administrator of Johnson Junior High since last fall. Before taking on this role, Cox served as a Tier II intervention specialist at Johnson and was an instructional facilitator at Central High.

  • Josh Goehring will be the next principal of Goins Elementary. Goehring has served as a behavior intervention specialist at Dildine Elementary since 2019. Additionally, Goehring taught sixth grade at Prairie Wind Elementary and was a Title I teacher at Rossman Elementary for six years. He has served in the U.S. Air Force and Wyoming National Guard.

  • Matt Schlagel will be the next principal of Carey Junior High. Schlagel has served as the district’s Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) administrator since July 2021. Prior to serving in that role, Schlagel was principal of Cole Elementary from 2009 to 2013 and Afflerbach Elementary from 2013 to 2021, both of which are Title I schools.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus