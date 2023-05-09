The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
North central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 1000 PM MDT.
* At 915 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Whitaker, or
16 miles north of Cheyenne, moving north at 30 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Whitaker.
This includes Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 22 and
46.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Goshen,
north central Laramie and southeastern Platte Counties through 945 PM
MDT...
At 909 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15
miles southeast of Chugwater, or 32 miles north of Cheyenne, moving
northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern
Goshen, north central Laramie and southeastern Platte Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHEYENNE – The Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees received recommendations for several positions in the district and approved the hiring of four individuals on May 1, according to a news release.
Don Brinkman will be the next principal of Meadowlark Elementary. Brinkman has served as the principal of Saddle Ridge Elementary for six years. He served as the assistant principal of Afflerbach Elementary and as a summer school principal for four years. Prior to his principal roles, Brinkman worked as a technology integration specialist for the district for eight years and taught physical education.
Chelsea Cox will be the next associate principal of Johnson Junior High. Cox has served as the student support administrator of Johnson Junior High since last fall. Before taking on this role, Cox served as a Tier II intervention specialist at Johnson and was an instructional facilitator at Central High.
Josh Goehring will be the next principal of Goins Elementary. Goehring has served as a behavior intervention specialist at Dildine Elementary since 2019. Additionally, Goehring taught sixth grade at Prairie Wind Elementary and was a Title I teacher at Rossman Elementary for six years. He has served in the U.S. Air Force and Wyoming National Guard.
Matt Schlagel will be the next principal of Carey Junior High. Schlagel has served as the district’s Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) administrator since July 2021. Prior to serving in that role, Schlagel was principal of Cole Elementary from 2009 to 2013 and Afflerbach Elementary from 2013 to 2021, both of which are Title I schools.
The decision to recommend these candidates to the Board of Trustees was based on a thorough hiring process, which included an interview and recommendations from a committee made up of teachers, parents, administrators and district personnel, according to the release.