CHEYENNE – At the June 5 meeting of the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, the board approved the hiring of a principal and assistant principal.
Valerie Kerschner was recommended to be the next principal of Saddle Ridge Elementary.
Kerschner has served as the district’s elementary mathematics coordinator since 2019. In that role, she facilitated a K-8 math adoption process with the secondary math coordinator. She helped develop a K-12 math vision with teachers, community and board members. She served as a lead in the development of the healthy environment theme of the district’s strategic plan. She also redesigned curriculum to better meet WY-TOPP testing expectations.
During the summer of 2019 and 2021, she served as an elementary summer school principal at Sunrise Elementary.
She holds a master’s degree in elementary reading and literacy from Walden University, principal certification from the University of Wyoming and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education with an endorsement in early childhood education from UW.
At the same meeting, Magen Seeley-Marotz was recommended and approved to be the next assistant principal of Meadowlark Elementary.
Seeley-Marotz has been a fifth-grade teacher at Bain Elementary. She is a certified Apple teacher and has served on the building leadership team as a member and chairperson.
She has served as a member of Laramie County School District 1’s guaranteed and viable curriculum (GVC) math committee, GVC language arts committee, is a district math adoption committee member and has served on the professional leave committee.
Seeley-Marotz holds a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Wyoming and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Idaho State University.
The decision to recommend Kerschner and Seeley-Marotz to the Board of Trustees was based on a thorough hiring process, which included an interview and recommendations from a committee made up of teachers, parents, administrators and district personnel, according to news releases from the district.
