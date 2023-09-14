Stephen Newton

CHEYENNE – During their meeting on Monday, the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees voted to approve the appointment of Stephen Newton as the district’s interim superintendent of schools.

Newton, who has spent nearly 30 years in the education field, has been the district’s acting superintendent since early August. He will serve as interim superintendent through June 2024.

