A photo of Laramie County School District 1 bus driver David R. Williams, who was arrested on Feb. 16, 2022, for allegedly driving students while under the influence of alcohol. Photo from the Goshen County Sheriff's Office's website.
CHEYENNE – A bus driver for Laramie County School District 1 was arrested Wednesday evening – with high school kids aboard – for allegedly driving under the influence during a field trip, according to local and state officials.
The incident took place on a highway in Goshen County as the driver transported East and South high schools' students on a trip out of state, according to the authorities. After receiving a call that the bus driver wasn't staying in his lane of travel, a Wyoming Highway Patrol officer pulled over the vehicle after observing such behavior.
The bus driver, 60-year-old David R. Williams, was arrested for misdemeanor DUI-alcohol and for having an open container of booze in a moving vehicle. That is according to state and county officials; a Goshen County Sheriff's Office employee said that, as of Thursday afternoon, Williams was still in jail.
While the bus was pulled over, on the side of northbound U.S. Highway 85 (at mile marker 71), the vehicle was kept warm and the kids stayed inside, said a Highway Patrol spokesperson. A trooper stayed with the bus before the alternate driver arrived, Sgt. Jeremy Beck said in a telephone interview.
The substitute driver then took over the bus and continued the trip to Spearfish, South Dakota, said a spokesperson for the LCSD1 school district. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle was not able to immediately get a copy of the arrest and/or booking reports.
LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo reassured the community on Thursday that during the incident, "activity sponsors ensured the students were warm and safe on the bus. These sponsors began to contact parents." Students with cell phones also communicated with their parents, Crespo noted in a letter addressed to the LCSD1 community.
"We will be readdressing the importance of student safety with all of our transportation personnel," the superintendent concluded. Opening her letter, she said that "while we have students in our care and a situation occurs, we will act first to ensure our kids remain safe."