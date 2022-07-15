CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo hopes the recently announced Teacher Apprenticeship Pilot initiative will help address recruitment challenges, as well as develop local educators.
The capital city’s district was one of the eight applicants chosen by the Wyoming Department of Education to participate. Teton County School District 1 and Fremont County School District 24 were the other two recipients that will begin collaboration with the state and the Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board right away to prepare to launch the program.
“We want the best instructors in front of our kids, and what better way to do it than to grow our own,” Crespo said this week.
State Digital Learning and Innovation Director Laurel Ballard, who is co-leader of the pilot plan, said in a separate interview this is a response to the continued teacher shortage seen in school districts across the state.
She said not only have administrators struggled to fill positions, there is a lack of qualified candidates who do apply to job openings. Ballard said it also is difficult to attract teachers to small communities in Wyoming, especially if they are from outside states. The competitive wages are no longer enough.
The teacher apprenticeship program will take people who are already rooted and engaged in their communities, and help raise them up to be qualified and fully-licensed teachers.
Crespo said this isn’t an issue unique to Wyoming.
“It’s definitely a national conversation. Education is having shortages in a variety of positions,” she told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “Of course, the impact in terms of teachers is significant, because every kid needs a teacher in front of them.”
Although developing the program is in the early stages, there is a model for the state to follow.
Tennessee was the first state to be approved by the U.S. Department of Labor. The state established a permanent Grow Your Own model, and multiple schools in Tennessee became the first registered apprenticeship programs for teachers in the country.
The state sponsors the programs, and currently has 65 partnerships between Education Preparation Programs and school districts, according to the Tennessee Department of Education. Their total initial investment exceeded $20 million, which was funded with federal COVID-19 pandemic relief money.
Tennessee has apprenticeships for more than just education, and has gained national attention for the program’s popularity. There are nearly 7,000 apprentices in 391 programs.
In an interview, Ballard said the Wyoming Department of Education hopes to use this successful model to create its own program that will be best for Wyoming. She said districts find paraprofessionals, substitute teachers and community members who want mentorship and training, and this takes close to three or four years to complete.
She said she hopes this will be one of many solutions for teacher recruitment and retention.
“What I don’t want is for our current teachers to leave, because we have lots of good teachers,” she said. “And we want to make sure that it’s a good place for them to want to stay once they finish becoming a teacher.”
Crespo echoed the desire for teachers to stay after they finish the program. She said this is an effort to invest in the future of both teachers and students in Wyoming.
Since the Teacher Apprenticeship Pilot was just announced, there is no budget or curriculum ready for the three initial-launch school districts chosen. The LCSD1 superintendent said she plans to only use the grant dollars the Wyoming Department of Education plans to provide, and looks forward to being a part of developing a program that the entire state will use.