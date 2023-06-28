CHEYENNE — School resource officers are meant to provide a stable authority figure for students to reach out to when issues arise. The program works to reduce, prevent and respond to school-related violence.
As the new fiscal year approaches, the distribution of law enforcement in local schools is being considered at both the city and county levels.
“Having that single point of safety is really helpful for students who perhaps want to report something or who have questions,” Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo said.
Former Triumph High teacher and current City Councilwoman Michelle Aldrich has seen SROs contribute to building trusting relationships between youth and law enforcement.
“It really helps with the concept of community policing,” Aldrich said. “It’s not just about ticketing and punitive actions. … It really helps to build those relationships so that we are able to have mutual respect between our police force and our young people.”
In order for SROs to be present in schools, collaboration between the school district and the city is essential.
The annual memorandum of understanding between LCSD1 and the city of Cheyenne, which was approved Monday night, specifies the terms under which the city will provide police services and school resource officers.
The memorandum stipulates that the police department will provide seven school resource officers and one SRO supervisor. Outside of active school hours, officers will only be used with the joint agreement of the district and the city and will come at additional cost.
Additionally, SROs will complete Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) training, and the district will maintain records of such training.
“What the agencies appreciate is the opportunity to do some learning together,” Crespo said. “We’ve built that in, and the district feels very comfortable sharing those learning experiences on both ends.”
The memorandum is waiting on approval from the LCSD1 Board of Trustees and is expected to be approved without further changes.
In a related matter, Laramie County Sheriff Brian Kozak hopes to get approval from county commissioners for funding four deputies to serve in county high schools outside of the city. Two deputies would be in LCSD1, and two would be placed in LCSD2.
If approved by the commissioners, the sheriff’s office will begin selecting from among current deputies to be trained for this program.
Currently, deputies rotate visiting schools and building relationships with students and faculty. These rotating interactions help deputies get familiar with schools, better preparing them for emergencies and improving interactions with the students both inside and outside of school, Kozak said.
The sheriff said he hopes to increase safety and awareness through these reassigned deputies, intending for them to teach courses on safety at the elementary schools and be a consistent presence at Burns and Pine Bluffs high schools.
“When I was (Cheyenne) police chief, we solved a lot of crimes based on information we received from students at schools,” Kozak said. “They would share information with the school resource officer, and then that officer would share that with detectives and patrol officers … that’s the goal that I had to do the same in the county.”
Based on the prevalence of current issues, Kozak hopes to have deputies trained to teach classes on bullying, sextortion and gun safety.
The sextortion classes would be focused on internet safety and informing kids how to protect themselves online from predators, as well as making sure they feel safe reaching out to adults when they need help.
The classes will not go into the details of sex and will just provide general information on being safe on social media, Kozak said.
The additional deputies will not affect the memorandum with the city or the presence of SROs in schools, Kozak said. Rather, it will be in addition to SROs provided through the Cheyenne Police Department.