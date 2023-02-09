CHEYENNE — Several members of the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees have asked that the superintendent come up with a definition of “sexually explicit,” as well as a list of books that fit that category.

The discussion began when trustees heard a report from Joe Evans, LCSD1 English language arts secondary curriculum coordinator, regarding library usage, staffing and transparency efforts within the district at a work session Monday evening.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus