CHEYENNE — Although the schedule would be tight, Laramie County School District 1 staff anticipate that district policy could be changed to allow for more robust oversight regarding library materials by this fall.
Amy Pauli, general counsel for LCSD1, told trustees at a meeting Monday that staff has been working on a timeline surrounding a potential policy change regarding library materials cataloged as “sexually explicit,” an “opt-in” system for parents regarding library content available to their children and the district’s procurement process for library materials.
“At our last meeting, we talked about providing a timeline on moving forward with the proposed changes to the library policy,” Pauli said Monday. “We worked backward based on Trustee (Christy) Klaassen’s desire to have a policy in place before the start of the school year.”
The proposed timeline, she said, takes into account a 45-day comment period and time to vet new policy through the district’s leadership team, policy advisory committee and parent advisory group. Staff hopes to get potential changes to the district’s policy advisory committee by April 14, so it can work through the documents until around May 19.
That date was selected to avoid the “end-of-the-year crunch,” Pauli said, and to allow staff time before late May to review potential changes.
“We tried to give enough time to provide meaningful comment, because this could potentially be a significant change to policy. We want to give a lot of opportunity for feedback, a good amount of time for people to digest what we’ve put forward,” Pauli said.
Based on that feedback, district staff would take “the rest of the month of May” to finalize policy and “get it in the shape to bring before you to start the 45-day comment period,” Pauli said.
That means proposed policy could be reviewed at an early June LCSD1 trustees meeting, with a public comment period open until mid- to late July.
“I anticipate that public comment will be extensive,” Pauli said, adding that most LCSD1 staff are contracted as 10-month employees and don’t work in the summer months. Those who would be most impacted, and those responsible for reviewing public comment, may not be available in the summer.
“It seems like August is a long way off, but we’re trying to get all of that feedback, really digest it, incorporate it and get a policy that is ready for prime time,” Pauli said. “And after that 45-day comment period, giving staff sufficient time to work through that public comment to see where things land.”
It is possible the board could vote on a potential change by Aug. 7. But more likely, Pauli said, would be a vote at the second monthly trustees meeting on Aug. 21. School begins Aug. 23.
“I can’t tell you how this will all take place, but I would tell you the Aug. 21 date is probably more likely for when it would be ready for formal adoption … to give staff … time to get back into the swing before school starts,” Pauli said. “This is adding one more thing to their plate, so we are hoping to give them more time to do that.”
The proposed timeline does anticipate a smooth process, she added.
“Best-case scenario, we will be able to have at least some changes to policy done before school starts for the next school year,” Pauli said.
Klaassen was the only trustee to comment on the timeline update and planned process.
“I really appreciate it, and know a lot of folks in our community really appreciate it,” she said.
