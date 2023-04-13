LARAMIE – Fifty-five Laramie County School District 1 world language students celebrated World Language Day at the University of Wyoming with a variety of activities.
The event included a resource fair featuring opportunities to study abroad, a cultural art show and competition, and language competitions for 10 languages at all levels of learning.
Winners from LCSD1 were:
Writing and Video
French: Writing – Poem – Intermediate – Jacob Vann, Central High, first place
Spanish: Writing – Short Story - Intermediate – Aaniya Patel, Central High, second place, and Jaqueline Inallado, Central High, third place; and advanced – Taryn Potts, Central High, first place, and Tia Walker, Central High, second place
Spanish: Writing – Essay - Advanced – Nicolette Martinez, Central High, second place
Spanish: Video: Level 4, Vince Picard, Central High, first place, and Level 5, Lily Leman, Central High, first place
In-Person Competition
French Level 1: Malea Adams-Case, McCormick Junior High, first place; and Eliza Scranton, Central High, second place
French Level 2: Jacob Vann, Central High, first place
French Level 3: Andrew Lance, Central High, first place
French Level 4: Kanon Bever, South High, first place
German Level 2: Julian Edmonds and Ollie Minks, East High, first place
German Level 3: Aris Shank, South High, first place
German Level 4: Cooper Smith, East High
Rapa Nui Level 1: Trevor Orr, Ace Christoffersen and Erika Chesser, Johnson Junior High, first place; and Savannah Weitzel, Nuria Altamirano and Gracee Grisham, Johnson Junior High, second place
Spanish Level 4: Jackson Franks, Central High, first place, and Nathaniel Thornell, Central High, third place
Art Competition
Photography: Madalyn Huffmann, Central High, first place
Sculpture: Dakota Lovelis, East High, second place
Mixed Media: Gracie Dillow, Central High, first place