Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo stands for a portrait in her office at the LCSD1 administrative offices building in Cheyenne. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo recognized those who contributed to the district's new strategic plan Thursday, and welcomed the newly elected trustees. 

“I would like to congratulate those who have been elected by our community to serve on our Board of Trustees,” Crespo said in a statement. “At the same time, I express gratitude to those who have served on the board and hope you continue to connect with our students.”


