CHEYENNE – Due to the removal of Public Health Orders on June 1, Laramie County School District 1 will be allowing stakeholders to attend board meetings in person, starting with the next meeting Monday, June 7.
Following guidance from state health officers, the district recommends attendees wear face coverings; however, they are not required.
LCSD1 Board of Trustees meetings will still be accessible by Zoom and streamed on YouTube. The Zoom link is available on the district website, www.laramie1.org, under Board of Trustees.