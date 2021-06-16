CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1’s Nutrition Services will continue to provide free meals for children ages 18 months to 18 years from Monday, June 21 through Friday, Aug. 13.
Each bag will contain a breakfast and a lunch. Nutrition Services will not serve meals on Monday, July 5 or Wednesday, July 28. Food bag pickup will be held from 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday at the following sites:
- McCormick Junior High—Bus loop on the East side of the building
- Arp Elementary—West side of the parent/staff parking lot
- South High—Northeast corner of parking lot
- Eastridge Facility—Back side of the building. Enter off Pershing
Free meals for all students will continue next school year as the USDA has extended some waivers. To ensure continued funding for the Nutrition Services program, families should still fill out free and reduced meal applications after Aug. 1.