Adam Greenwood

Laramie County School District 1 Program Administrator for Transportation Adam Greenwood stands for a portrait in 2021 at the LCSD1 Transportation Department bus garage.

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE — From the moment kindergartners hop on the bus for the first time to the moment high school seniors step off it for the last, bus drivers are focused on the care and safety of every child.

Speeding, failing to stop at a red light or stop sign and reckless driving aren’t just traffic violations for the sake of city income. They are dangerous actions that increase in risk when around young children who are likely less aware of their surroundings and, therefore, act less defensively.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Ivy Secrest is interning at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this summer. A senior in Colorado State University’s journalism program this fall, she is the managing editor of the student newspaper, The Collegian. Email: isecrest@wyomingnews.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus