CHEYENNE — From the moment kindergartners hop on the bus for the first time to the moment high school seniors step off it for the last, bus drivers are focused on the care and safety of every child.
Speeding, failing to stop at a red light or stop sign and reckless driving aren’t just traffic violations for the sake of city income. They are dangerous actions that increase in risk when around young children who are likely less aware of their surroundings and, therefore, act less defensively.
“Every year, unfortunately, kids going to school do get hit by cars, whether they’re on their own on their bikes, or are getting off and on the school bus,” Red Cross of Wyoming Executive Director Janet Lewis said. “We just want to encourage parents to talk to their children now, before school starts, about safety. And we also want to remind people who are around students — and that’s all of us — to slow down and be cautious, especially in school (zones).”
The district serves roughly 6,000 students who are eligible for busing, which means that door-to-door service isn’t plausible, and extended stops to pick up groups of kids are inevitable. As such, how both students and drivers conduct themselves around the vehicles is pertinent to safety.
One of the biggest issues that puts students at risk is drivers ignoring the buses’ red flashing lights and stop signs. Per Wyoming law, unless there is a clear barrier between lanes on a two-way highway, drivers bound in both directions have to come to a complete stop when a bus stops and extends its stop sign.
“When the amber lights come on, that means that bus pulled up to the school bus stop and there’s kids out there,” LCSD1 Transportation Program Administrator Adam Greenwood said. “Unfortunately, the kids are running late to school, they may dart out into the street or run up alongside the school bus. We just want parents and the public to be cautious about when those amber lights come on.”
As the school year begins, many drivers forget or are unaware of this law. Even though they can be ticketed for violating this traffic law, it is still often ignored, said LCSD1 transportation supervisor Jennifer Simpson.
“Motorists must stop when they are behind a bus, meeting the bus or approaching an intersection where a bus is stopped. Motorists following or traveling alongside a school bus must also stop until the red lights have stopped flashing, the stop arm is withdrawn and all children have reached safety,” Red Cross of Wyoming relayed in a press release.
“When that stop sign’s out, they need to treat it as that regular stop sign that means to just stop,” Greenwood said.
There is some question about the monetary value of those tickets. For Greenwood and his staff, though, the safety of the kids is a priority, and the monetary value of traffic violation tickets is secondary.
Internally, the district does all they can to ensure the safety of their students. When it comes to transportation, that means putting bus drivers through extensive training and placing stops in the most safe and efficient locations based on several factors, including traffic volume, road visibility and student population.
“I’d encourage parents to get to know their bus driver,” Greenwood said. “Partner with them as far as the student behavior and location of their stop. The drivers will come in and talk to us about it.”
The district is still experiencing a shortage of bus drivers and will pay for new employees to get their class B commercial driver’s license so that they are qualified to drive the children. Many drivers have never driven a large bus before, and the district ensures that they are well prepared by the time they are working with the kids.
“Most people don’t choose this as a career,” Simpson said. “But the people who are here, they love their students, and they work really hard to build those relationships with their families, and make sure there’s good communication. … Please reach out to us when there’s questions, concerns. We will always try to be as forthcoming as we can with information.”
There are several conversations that parents can have with their kids to ensure safety. Talking about how to board the bus, the importance of arriving at the stop five minutes prior to the bus arriving, and talking about the importance of safe alternative transportation is essential.
“There are some special steps parents of younger kids should take, especially if they have youngsters going to school for the first time,” Lewis said. “They should make sure the child knows their phone number, address, how to get in touch with their parents at work, how to get in touch with another trusted adult and how to dial 911. And teach them not to talk to strangers or accept rides from someone they don’t know.”
Children who are running late are more likely to dart out into the road and be injured, said Greenwood. And as many precautions as the district takes, personal actions of the public still have an impact on safety.
“Student safety is our number one priority,” Greenwood said. “And we just want to remind the public to give the school bus space around it and to really pay attention.”
