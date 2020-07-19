CHEYENNE – This week, Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Boyd Brown will host an informational meeting for people who might be interested in running for a seat on the LCSD1 Board of Trustees.
The virtual forum will take place from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, July 23. The forum will provide potential candidates with information about LCSD1 schools and departments, according to information from the district.
Participants will also learn about how the school board operates, and what they might expect if they were to be elected as a board member.
There is no webinar ID# for the event yet, but those interested can go online to https://go.boarddocs.com/wy/laramie1/Board.nsf/Public later in the week to find out how to log on.