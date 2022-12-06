CHEYENNE – The Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees added three new members to its ranks following the general election, leading to a change in leadership.
Monday night, the local school board appointed longtime trustee Tim Bolin as the chairman, and Christy Klaassen as vice chairwoman. Although Klaassen is not a new member of the board, she ran for re-election this cycle for the new Area 3 seat.
Trustees voted for Alicia Smith to become the clerk, and newly elected Area 2 trustee Brooke Humphrey to take over as assistant clerk. Brittany Ashby was elected treasurer, and Area 1 trustee Susan Edgerton will serve as assistant treasurer.
Renee Hinkle is among the three newest members to the LCSD1 Board of Trustees and wasn’t elected to leadership. She was elected to the one open at-large seat.
All of the trustees were sworn in Monday, and all are expected to uphold the duties of their office with fidelity. Bolin, Smith and Ashby are up for re-election in 2024, and the other four will serve a four-year term until 2026.
Policy changes
The board was also responsible for deciding whether to approve amendments to Chapter 2, Section 11 of the board policies at its meeting Monday night. The chapter specifically relates to policy development by the Policy Advisory Committee, and the courses of action that must be taken to change policy in the future.
Original amendments to the chapter included removing the Policy Advisory Committee and its functions completely, and replacing it with a less-formal process. That course of action was reversed Monday night, however.
As adopted, proposals for policy amendments, deletions or additions can be made by a member of the board, the superintendent, parents, students or district employees. Those proposals will still be researched and considered by the Policy Advisory Committee, which makes recommendations to the Board of Trustees.
“The superintendent shall be responsible for developing a careful and orderly process to periodically review and amend policy relying on the expertise of relevant district staff,” the original amendment stated. “The process shall seek, as appropriate, input from affected parents, students, staff and other stakeholders before recommending the policy for board consideration.”
While the superintendent would have had to report to the board what groups were consulted, and there was still a 45-day review period included in the policy, some stakeholders said it was not a thorough enough policy development process.
Keeping the PAC
“That lack of the process is a serious issue. Because, as you know, process is one of the single most important things you have as a board,” said Todd Reynolds, a parent and former LCSD1 trustee candidate. “When you violate process, when you don’t have process – you set yourself up for lawsuits, for grievances, for all sorts of problems. A process can protect you; this particular thing does not have a process.”
Reynolds also said the proposed changes lacked transparency, and that they set themselves up “as a board that makes decisions in the middle of the night, in a backroom, with no one else around.”
Another parent, Abigail Nelson, came forward and voiced her concerns about the change. She said she supported the effort to remove outdated and cumbersome language from board policy, but this amendment would result in unintended consequences. She said a policy change should be a “lengthy, thoughtful and difficult process.”
A similar point was made by trustee Smith, who brought forward an amendment to keep the PAC as part of district policy development. The amendment was supported by the rest of the Board of Trustees.
“We’ve allowed for public input with our revised language, but with that committee going away, and losing a whole element of what has been a pretty long and drawn out and very tedious process if you’ve gone through it – I think it’s an important process,” Smith said. “And I just have not ever felt like policy changes should be quick and easy.”
