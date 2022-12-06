CHEYENNE – The Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees added three new members to its ranks following the general election, leading to a change in leadership.

Monday night, the local school board appointed longtime trustee Tim Bolin as the chairman, and Christy Klaassen as vice chairwoman. Although Klaassen is not a new member of the board, she ran for re-election this cycle for the new Area 3 seat.


Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus