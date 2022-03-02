CHEYENNE – The head of the state's largest K-12 public school district issued what she labeled "a call to action" to combat racist and other negative behaviors.
In a letter Wednesday to the school community, Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo noted that throughout this school year, there has been "an increase in negative behaviors that impact a safe, responsible and respectful environment. These have ranged from physical fighting to the use of derogatory language."
The call to action comes after local military personnel and other members of the community have complained about racist incidents in schools, in at least one local business and elsewhere.
A Cheyenne City Council ordinance, which the majority of its members have formally backed, would bar some discriminatory and intimidating actions. Council member Richard Johnson was the initial sponsor of the proposed ordinance.
Another cause for local concern has been incidents reported by military personnel stationed at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. Commanders have publicly discussed occurrences in local schools and at a gun shop, and they have worked with Crespo and Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins to address the incidents. The Air Force base and Collins did not comment immediately, nor did local organizations that have been involved in seeking solutions to these problems or that have supported intervention.
In her letter, Crespo asked stakeholders to take specific actions against such incidents. She also focused on a social media trend that encourages people to use the "N-word."
The social media application developer TikTok has been the site of such challenges, and it has also had other problematic content that has targeted schools. The company's main product is a short-form video sharing app that has been widely popular among youth in the U.S. and elsewhere.
In the recent incidents that concerned Crespo, she wrote that TikTok contains "challenges and other social media posts that promote physical violence, derogatory language, and discrimination toward minorities by use of the N-word. One example of a current Tik Tok challenge we have encountered is that students are soliciting N-cards, which grant them permission to use the N-word."
"Physical aggression" and marginalization of people "through actions and words will not be tolerated in our schools," the schools chief wrote. School district "employees will not comment on inappropriate behavior posted on social media sites," she added. "The only goal of these social media posts is to generate attention."
Crespo went on to list steps LCSD1 will take.
"We will seek to protect the victims of these by reporting these posts to the social media authorities, school authorities or local law enforcement. If we identify the perpetrators, we will take swift action. There will be consequences for students who videotape, post or view these without reporting an altercation in progress." She cited the school district's own policies.
Crespo sought to involve the community in responses to such incidents. She wrote, "We must all come together to find a resolve when faced with behavioral challenges and continue in sharing responsibility to protect all students and staff in the district."
In "the community at large," Crespo recommended reporting such incidents to school authorities; to 1-844-WYO-SAFE or www.safe2tellwyo.org; and to parents/guardians.
Crespo also mentioned a "renewed commitment to protect our students." It includes telling parents/guardians of any report involving their child as a potential victim within 24 hours. The district will "swiftly" investigate and "follow through with consequences;" it will "re-engage student leadership to improve every school environment;" and it will have "dynamic positive behavioral interventions and supports" through LCSD1's system of such help.
"This call to action is extremely important for the academic, physical, social and emotional well-being of our students, staff and community," Crespo wrote in the conclusory paragraph of her letter.