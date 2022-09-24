CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 2 trustee candidates say they are prepared to address the rural district’s needs as they head into the general election.
There are five candidates campaigning for the three seats available in the at-large trustees race, and no incumbents vying for re-election. Trustee Billie Wilson is running again in Area D, but she is uncontested.
Members of the board are elected residents who volunteer their time, and serve the nearly 1,000 students who attend schools in Albin, Pine Bluffs and Burns. There are four elementary schools, and two schools for students in junior high and above.
Cody Nusbaum
Cody Nusbaum, 44, came to Laramie County two decades ago as a rodeo cowboy competing at Cheyenne Frontier Days and never left. He is the vice president of sales at Capitol Roofing, and was appointed to the Laramie County Fair Board. He is also actively involved in LCSD2 because his children attend Burns High School, and he has coached football, baseball and wrestling through the years.
He said he decided to run for a school board seat because he is passionate about education in his community.
“There are so many up-and-coming issues knocking on our doorstep,” he told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “Everything from the growth of Laramie County School District 2, to policy and things that are being laid down right now from the U.S. Department of Education, and even the state Department of Education.”
His priority for the district is controlling the budget, but still providing the best resources for students. He said LCSD2 built a new wing onto Burns Junior-Senior High School that had classrooms and a wrestling room that was free of state and federal funding.
His approach when it comes to fiscal matters is conservative, and he said tough decisions will be made as inflation impacts expenses such as diesel for buses and heating buildings. He said teachers’ salaries will likely need to be raised, as well, to offset rising costs.
Another issue he said he wants to address is safety in schools. He said with school shootings and violence becoming more prominent, he wants to ensure LCSD2 facilities are secure.
Kendra Roeder
A lifelong educator and resident of Pine Bluffs for 30 years, Kendra Roeder, 64, said she has the knowledge to be a voice for students and staff, but she doesn’t have an agenda. She said her only goal is to provide the best possible educational opportunities for students, deliver strong professional development programs for teachers and guarantee LCSD2 is fiscally responsible. She said she recognizes she will have to gain skills as a trustee on the job, however.
“I have a huge learning curve, as far I’m concerned, potentially being a member of the Board of Trustees,” she said. “I’m up for that type of challenge. I’m a problem solver. I think it’s just that teaching background I have.”
She doesn’t have any criticisms of the board in recent years, because she recognizes that there will always be actions that the administration takes that she might not agree with, but it’s the evolution of education. She said teaching is not the same as when she started in 1979, and it is always a trial-and-error process.
When it comes to the budget, she said she is prepared to learn what the best next steps are for the district.
“Being a teacher … we were told what our budgets were, but I don’t know the financial issues that the district faces at this point,” she said. “I’m just willing to step in and say, ‘Tell me what I need to know, tell me what we need to do to make things better, and how we think as a group we can go about doing that.’”
Michael Lerwick
Michael Lerwick, 42, is heavily invested in serving the district that his five children attend, since they are fifth-generation LCSD2 students. His connection to the rural schools goes deeper than his kin, as he has lived in Laramie County his entire life, and his two great uncles were in the first graduating class from Albin High School.
He works in agriculture in eastern Laramie County, and sits on the High West Energy Board. He said he wanted to step up and serve on the school board, as well.
Lerwick said he wants students to have access to the best education, and he can aid in that effort with his knowledge of the community. He said because they only serve 1,000 kids, there are unique issues regarding size and resources. He sees quality teacher recruitment and retention as an important piece of this mission.
“We have a great history,” he said. “We have a community that takes ownership in the school.”
He wants to preserve that local ownership by making sure the board is not driven by the national agenda on education. Although he said he believes the trustees have already done a great job, he just wants to see the success continue.
Fred Macy
Another resident who has spent his entire life in Laramie County wants to assure schools are back to normal following the pandemic. Fred Macy, 53, is the owner and operator of a stock farm, and previously ran for the LCSD2 Board of Trustees in the 1990s.
“I realized that, in Wyoming, we’re more back to normal than a lot of places are,” he told the WTE. “But there is still some lag in the students from the time that they missed.”
He said his other priorities, if he were elected, include figuring out how the funding model is going to work without the COVID-19 payments from the federal government and recruiting new teachers to the district. He said he wants to make sure the new hires are successful, and educate students well.
Macy said he believes his position on the state’s carbon sequestration advisory committee in the early 2000s gave him the skills necessary to succeed as a trustee. He understands board procedure and how to manage a budget.
Seth Heinert
Seth Heinert, 41, has had a career in education that he hopes will guide him on the LCSD2 Board of Trustees, if elected. He received a doctorate in education, has been teacher and instructor at the high school level and Laramie County Community College, and now works for a custom learning solution company.
His number one focus going into the general election is teachers, because he said the key to a quality education is taking care of them. “Making sure that they have both the physical resources that they need, as well as systems and professional development that they might need access to to feel like they’re operating at 100%,” he said.
Heinert grew up in Wyoming, and said he has taught and lived in towns just like those in LCSD2. He said he understands the reality that faculty and staff have to wear multiple hats, but that doesn’t mean students can’t have access to first-class education experiences.
He put an emphasis on also supporting leadership, such as principals and the superintendent, because their direction is what either strengthens or weakens a district.
“We have some strong leaders there right now,” he said. “Having served in an administrative position at the college, I get that sometimes it’s difficult and you’re in the crosshairs of the public.”