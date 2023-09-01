Jason Mullen, left, photographed on surveillance footage with an unidentified second person on Aug. 19, 2023. Mullen, 50, was found beaten at Curt Gowdy by Laramie County Sheriff's Deputies the next morning. LCSO is still investigating his death.
Jason Mullen, 50, an unhoused person who died after being beaten and left at Curt Gowdy last month, pictured walking alone in downtown Cheyenne on Aug. 19, 2023. The circumstances surrounding his death are still unknown and the Laramie County Sheriff's Office is seeking more information for its investigation.
Courtesy of Laramie County Sheriff's Office
CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding a man who was found beaten at Curt Gowdy State Park in late August.
Tips from the public, along with surveillance footage showing the man's last known contacts, have advanced the investigation, LCSO said in a news release.
50-year-old Stacey "Jason" Mullen, a man deputies said was a known unhoused person staying in the Cheyenne area, was found beaten at Curt Gowdy State Park on Aug. 20. Mullen was taken for medical treatment and succumbed to his injuries Sunday.
In a photo posted on the agency's Facebook page Thursday evening, sources were able to identify the identity of one man, pictured with Mullen on the day prior.
LCSO has not released the name of the suspect and are soliciting more information on anyone seen with Mullen on Aug. 19. The agency is also asking for any surveillance footage depicting the man.
"New developments in the investigation include the recovery. of pictures of the victim, ... taken on the day he was brutally attacked," LCSO's Facebook post read. "These images, with Mr. Mullen featured on the right side in both, showcase him wearing a distinctive outfit consisting of a black jacket, black pants and black shoes."
"The timeline for potential witnesses and sources of evince spans from (Aug. 19) at 1603 hours to (Aug. 20) at 0756 hours."
LCSO is still offering a potential reward, up to $1,000, for assistance. People with information or pertinent footage can contact Detective Benjamin Delcamp at 307-633-7434 or Detective Sgt. Ryan Martinez at 307-633-4763.
