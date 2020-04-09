CHEYENNE – At this time of concern about the effects of COVID-19, the president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has issued a call for a worldwide day of prayer and fasting on Good Friday.
During the worldwide church conference last weekend, President Russell M. Nelson stated: “As part of our April 2020 general conference, I am calling for another worldwide fast. For all whose health may permit, let us fast, pray and unite our faith once again. Let us prayerfully plead for relief from this global pandemic ...”
“I invite all, including those not of our faith, to fast and pray on Good Friday, April 10, that the present pandemic may be controlled, caregivers protected, the economy strengthened and life normalized.”
Nelson said a customary fast is two meals over a period of 24 hours.
Thaddeus Brown, Stake President, Cheyenne Wyoming East Stake, echoed his support for this invitation to people of all faiths.
“Let us unite our faith together in fasting and prayer this Friday,” Brown said in a news release. “It will be incredibly powerful.”