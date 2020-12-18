CHEYENNE – For Karla and Keith Wright and their daughter Jennifer Wharton – the owners of K’s Trailer Parts and Service – the past couple months have been rough. COVID-19, along with the decline in oil and gas activities, caused them to temporarily lay off employees and cut hours at the shop, as revenues dropped significantly for the family-run business.
But on Thursday, the K’s Trailer Parts team received a huge pick-me-up from the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Cheyenne Class of 2019-20. The leadership classes normally use money raised during the annual Boo Ball to complete a beautification project in town, but with the COVID-19 situation, this year’s class decided to partner with Small Business The Heart of Cheyenne to give back in a different way.
Along with dynamic fundraising duo Corey Lynn Loghry and Bryan “Alf” Grzegorczyk, the leadership class surprised the K’s Trailer Parts owners with $5,000 cash on Thursday to help them through the pandemic. In total, they distributed $25,000 to five small businesses in town.
“It just blew me out of the water,” Keith said.
Jennifer agreed with her dad.
“I’m still holding back tears; it was such a shock,” she said. “We’re just a small, family-owned business trying to make it and grow so we can pass it down.”
Toward the start of the pandemic, Loghry and Grzegorczyk realized just how much small businesses like K’s would be struggling when they saw a plea for help posted on social media by Dad’s Donuts and The Boys Brew. The community showed up bigtime for Dad’s, and Loghry and Grzegorczyk wanted to channel the power of social media to help even more local shops.
They began live streaming from different businesses each day, and the Leadership Cheyenne team realized Loghry and Grzegorczyk could help them connect with people who really needed some help.
“We all felt like our businesses were hit pretty hard, and what Alf and Corey have been doing is very uplifting for the community,” Leadership Cheyenne Class Chair Stephanie Bedinghaus said. “We just felt like that needed to continue. This is a great way to put some smiles on peoples’ faces this year.”
In addition to K’s Trailer Parts and Service, the Leadership Cheyenne class, along with Loghry and Grzegorczyk, visited Napoli’s, Eclectic Elephant, Graffito and Little Bear Inn, giving out $5,000 to each. The businesses were selected by the Leadership Class in conjunction with Small Business Heart of Cheyenne, which has a list of shops in town that signed up to have a business-boosting livestream.
For K’s Trailer Parts and Service, Leadership Cheyenne class member Joe Kelly had worked with Keith and Carla for “quite a while,” so he was aware of the financial position they were in.
“I just know it’s been a struggle,” Kelly said. “All our efforts for fundraising and everything, we just wanted to give it back to a business that we know is going to appreciate it, keep people employed and keep Cheyenne at work.”
And as a small businessman and member of the 1997 leadership class, Mayor-elect Patrick Collins presented the hardworking family with stacks of cash, thanking them for what they bring to Cheyenne.
“This is what keeps our community going,” Collins said.