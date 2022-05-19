...HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 degrees possible.
* WHERE...Portions of South Central and Southeast Wyoming. This
includes Cheyenne, Laramie, Rawlins and Saratoga.
* WHEN...Friday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Leadership Cheyenne graduation set for June 3 Chamber luncheon
CHEYENNE – The Leadership Cheyenne Class of 2022 will graduate during the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce's June luncheon.
Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 3, at Little America Hotel and Resort. Guest speaker Governor Mark Gordon will address the attendees.
Leadership Cheyenne brings professionals together to explore the dynamics of what makes Cheyenne a unique community and builds a strong network of future community leaders. As a class project, members plan and coordinate the Chamber’s annual Boo-tification Ball to raise funds for a community beautification project of their choice.
Elected governor in 2018, Gordon has spearheaded efforts to diversify all sectors of Wyoming’s economy, including technology; finance; agriculture; energy, including carbon capture and sequestration; research; education; and tourism.