CHEYENNE – The Leadership Cheyenne Class of 2022 will graduate during the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce's June luncheon.

Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 3, at Little America Hotel and Resort. Guest speaker Governor Mark Gordon will address the attendees.

Leadership Cheyenne brings professionals together to explore the dynamics of what makes Cheyenne a unique community and builds a strong network of future community leaders. As a class project, members plan and coordinate the Chamber’s annual Boo-tification Ball to raise funds for a community beautification project of their choice.

Elected governor in 2018, Gordon has spearheaded efforts to diversify all sectors of Wyoming’s economy, including technology; finance; agriculture; energy, including carbon capture and sequestration; research; education; and tourism.

Early registration ends at 11:59 p.m. May 31. To register to attend, visit CheyenneChamber.ChamberMaster.com/Events/Calendar/.

