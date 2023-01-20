CHEYENNE – Although two bills addressing the expansion and extension of Medicaid coverage passed through House committees this week, leadership in the Wyoming Legislature said they may not get much farther through the approval process.

Both House Speaker Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, and Senate President Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, reflected Friday morning on the possibility the bills would pass in both chambers. While they couldn’t say what the future held for Medicaid expansion or extending postpartum coverage for mothers to a year, they said they were open to a debate on the floor.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus